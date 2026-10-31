Winter session of Odisha Assembly from Nov 18

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of the Assembly will begin from November 18. It will continue for 33 days and end on December 31. As per the provisional calendar of sittings, the first supplementary budget for 2026-27 will be presented on the first day of the session.

Supplementary budgets of various departments will be discussed for three days on November 25, 26 and 27. The Appropriation Bill for the first supplementary budget will be placed by the government on November 30. While 23 days have been earmarked for official business, four days have been set aside for private members’ bills.