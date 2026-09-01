Bhubaneswar gets first-of-its-kind crematorium for disposal of animal carcasses

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday unveiled several civic infrastructure projects, including a first-of-its-kind pet crematorium facility at Palasuni, besides laying foundation stones for new development works.

The LPG-based pet crematorium facility in Palasuni provides a scientific, hygienic and environmentally-sustainable place for dignified disposal of deceased pets and small animals, including stray dogs.

Mayor Sulochana Das said the facility was inaugurated as part of BMC’s efforts to strengthen animal welfare and sanitation management services in the city.

Equipped with modern cremation infrastructure, the crematorium is designed to facilitate eco-friendly carcass disposal while reducing public health risks and environmental pollution. The new facility is also expected to serve as an important civic utility, especially for pet owners seeking a dignified and hygienic method of handling deceased animals.

BMC officials said the project has been completed at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore. Of the total expenditure, Rs 77.11 lakh was spent on construction, while Rs 42.31 lakh was allocated towards machinery and related equipment.

On the day, the corporation also inaugurated several civic infrastructure projects and laid foundation stones for a number of new development works, spanning road and drainage infrastructure, sanitation, public health, parks, cremation facilities, waste management and community amenities.

Among them included the newly-constructed internal roads and drains at Defence colony in ward no 7, Lokanath Vihar and Bhotapada in ward no 10, Health and Wellness Centre in ward no 65 and three two-seater public toilets in ward no 54.