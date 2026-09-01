Odisha government on high alert after Scrub Typhus ‘outbreak’ in Angul

BHUBANESWAR: The state Health department has intensified epidemiological and laboratory surveillance following reports of suspected Scrub Typhus outbreak in a cluster in Pallahara block of Angul district, on Monday.

Officials said IgM ELISA tests have been carried out for nine samples and the results were negative. “However, keeping the situation in view, the department has intensified epidemiological and laboratory surveillance. There is no need for panic or unnecessary concern regarding the reported Scrub Typhus cases,” an officer said.

A mass-screening drive has been carried out in the suspected cluster, while the department is closely monitoring the situation. No confirmed conclusion will be drawn until any confirmatory laboratory results are received, officials said.

Public health director Dr Rabindranath Mishra urged people to maintain clean and hygienic environment and avoid areas with dense vegetation, bushes and overgrown grass.

Dr Mishra also appealed to the public to wear full-length clothing, including full-sleeved shirts, long trousers with covered footwear while going outside to minimise skin exposure.