ULB, GP polls: SEC to conduct pilot survey in three BMC wards to remove voter list errors

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission will conduct a special pilot survey in three Assembly constituencies under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area from September 3 to 11 to ensure transparency in the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections and remove errors in voter lists.

State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi said the campaign will help in preparing a transparent, error-free and systematic voter list in the state.

According to the SEC, the pilot door-to-door survey work will be taken up in three Assembly constituencies under the BMC - ward no 10 of Bhubaneswar-North Assembly constituency, ward no 35 of Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly constituency and ward no 52 of Bhubaneswar-Ekamra Assembly constituency.

After completion of the pilot survey, door-to-door survey will be conducted across the state from October 26 to November 7, to make the voter lists of panchayat and municipal constituencies error-free and systematic. The objective of the survey is to find a permanent solution to complex problems like members of the same family being included in different booths and unclear house numbers.