Ekamra residency by BDA unveils, booking window to open in September third week

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Ekamra Residency’ housing project developed by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) at Subudhipur was unveiled at the 44th foundation day of the agency on Tuesday.

BDA sources said the booking window for flats in the project will open in September third week with price range of around Rs 78.3 lakh to Rs 96.8 lakh for two BHKs, two BHKs with study room and three BHKs. The application fee, to be submitted online, will be Rs 10,000 (non-refundable), while the security deposit will be Rs 2 lakh (refundable).

Launching the brochure of the upcoming project, Housing and Urban Development minister and BDA chairman Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said Ekamra Residency will provide a modern and sustainable living experience equipped with essential amenities.

Spread over 7.36 acre at Subudhipur, Ekamra Residency comprises three B+G+12 residential towers offering 416 spacious two-bedroom and 288 three-bedroom apartments. It has modern amenities, including RCC-framed earthquake-resistant structures, landscaped open spaces, a swimming pool, gymnasium, community hall, children’s play area, jogging track, sewage treatment plant, water recharge system, power backup, CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems and other supporting infrastructure.

“BDA does not merely build houses; it works according to the needs of the people,” Mahapatra said, adding that the government’s objective is to transform Bhubaneswar into a world-class city.

Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh urged the BDA to accord priority to housing projects for the urban poor. BDA vice-chairman Chanchal Rana said the upcoming 20-year development plan for the city will integrate planned urbanisation, roads, drainage, affordable housing, parks, playgrounds and social infrastructure.