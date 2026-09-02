Heavy rains trigger fresh floods in Mayurbhanj district

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the flood situation in the state is under control, a fresh bout of heavy rainfall has triggered rise in water levels in both Jalaka and Subarnarekha rivers, leaving parts of Mayurbhanj district inundated yet again.

Official sources said both Jalaka and Subarnarekha rivers are flowing above the danger mark. The flood has affected 84 villages in 18 blocks of the district along with two wards of Baripada municipality. A total of 2,763 people have been affected, of whom 2,076 have been evacuated so far. Besides, 11 relief camps are operational and covering 2,076 beneficiaries, the sources added.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 8.9 mm during the last 24 hours, with the highest 309.2 mm reported in Bangiriposi block of Mayurbhanj district. According to the office of the SRC, the overall river situation is now under close watch, with regular monitoring and necessary preparedness being maintained by the administrations concerned.

According to the IMD, the well-marked low pressure area over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal persists over the same region and is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada and Balangir districts under its impact.