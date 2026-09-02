NHAI gets 17 bids for 160 km coastal highway in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has received strong interest for the proposed 160 km access-controlled coastal national highway connecting Rameswar with Paradip with construction packages attracting 17 bids.

The project to be built under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM) comprises a 79.4 km four-lane Rameswar-Konark stretch that received 10 bids, while the 80.7 km two-lane Konark-Paradip stretch with paved shoulders has attracted seven bids, according to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on June 3, the project entails a combined capital cost of `8,300.79 crore.

Designed for speeds of up to 100 kmph, the new corridor is expected to cut travel time between Rameswar and Paradip by around 2.5 hours. It will provide faster access to major tourist destinations, including the Jagannath temple and Puri beach as well as the Konark Sun temple.

The project has a total concession period of 17.5 years, comprising 2.5 years of construction followed by 15 years of operation and maintenance.

The highway will run through Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, providing an alternative to NH-16 and NH-316 and improving access to Puri, Konark and Paradip Port. It will also strengthen connectivity to the upcoming Puri International Airport and emerging ports such as Astarang and Subarnarekha.

The corridor will ease pressure on existing routes, particularly the Puri-Satpada and Puri-Konark stretches, where ribbon development and heavy local traffic restrict high-speed long-distance movement. The stretches have nearly 40 per cent ribbon development with high local commuter traffic.

Sources said, apart from improving regional connectivity, the project will reduce fuel consumption, vehicle operating costs, carbon emissions and logistics expenses while supporting economic activity along the coastal belt of the state. The project is estimated to generate 53.6 lakh direct man-days and 67 lakh indirect man-days of employment.