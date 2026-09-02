Odisha Lok Bhavan first in country to secure Platinum certificate for green campus

BHUBANESWAR: The Lok Bhavan in Odisha has become the first Lok Bhavan in the country to receive a Platinum certification under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC)’s Green Campus Rating System, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts towards sustainable and environment-friendly infrastructure.

The Lok Bhavan secured 88 out of 100 points, finding place in the highest category of the IGBC rating system. It is also the first-ever campus to receive a Platinum rating under the revised and more stringent IGBC Green Campus Version 1, launched in July 2024, and is among the highest-rated green campuses in the country.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who received the certification from IGBC national chairman C Shekar Reddy at a programme held at the New Abhishek Hall of Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, described the recognition as a matter of pride for Odisha, attributing it to the collective efforts to transform Lok Bhavan into a green and sustainable campus.

Kambhampati said the certification recognised a range of initiatives undertaken at Lok Bhavan, including extensive greenery, clean energy generation and use, electric mobility and other environmentally sustainable practices. The Governor said he will show the certification to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Delhi, and expressed hope that the achievement would encourage other institutions to adopt sustainable practices and pursue green certifications.

Lok Bhavan has more than 80 per cent green cover and also achieved over 35 per cent reduction in water consumption through water-efficiency measures, he said. Kambhampati further urged universities across Odisha to pursue green certification and play a greater role in creating environmental awareness.