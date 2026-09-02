Star Air set to launch new flights for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is set to introduce 24 new weekly flights to strengthen regional air connectivity in Odisha and Eastern India.

Company officials said the expansion includes a direct service between Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, and reinstatement of Bhubaneswar-Jharsuguda connection, both scheduled to commence operations from September 4. Tickets for all routes are now available for booking on www.starair.in and leading travel platforms.

Chief commercial and marketing officer Shilpa Bhatia said, “With the introduction of Hyderabad-Bhubaneswar flights and reinstatement of Bhubaneswar-Jharsuguda services, we are strengthening connectivity for Telangana and Odisha.”