Odisha slashes PUCC violation fines to Rs 6K after public demand

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge relief to vehicle owners, the state government has reduced the flat Rs 10,000 pollution under control certificate (PUCC) violation fine to a new penalty structure capped at a maximum of Rs 6,000.

Issuing a notification, the Commerce and Transport department said the revised penalty has been fixed at Rs 1,000 for motorcycles and three-wheelers (passenger/goods transport) for their first offence and Rs 2,000 for their second or subsequent offences.

Similarly, for cabs and cars/jeeps, Rs 2,000 fine will be imposed for the first offence and Rs 5,000 for the second or subsequent offences. In case of tractors or trailers too, the same fine of Rs 2,000 has been fixed for first offence and Rs 5,000 for the second or subsequent offences. Meanwhile, transport vehicles and all other vehicles not included in these categories will be fined Rs 3,000 for their first offence and Rs 6,000 for the second or subsequent offences.

Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the state government has always adopted a balanced citizen-centric approach in the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act. The minister, however, cautioned that updating all documents as per the Motor Vehicles Act was a mandatory provision. “There is need for extensive enforcement against those who are deliberately violating the rules, keeping in view the safety of the lives of all road users,” he said.

Jena informed that officials concerned have been directed to intensify enforcement and checking to ensure proper compliance with the MV Act. Officials said PUCC cannot be obtained if e-challans are pending for more than 90 days.