Over 44K e-challans issued on first day of Zero Fatality Week in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Zero Fatality Week launched by the state Transport department on Tuesday saw a whopping 44,746 e-challans issued for various traffic violations on the very first day.

The special road safety campaign, aimed at reducing accidents and fatalities, will be observed in the first week of every month from September, 2026 to March, 2027.

Launched under the direction of Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, the drive is part of the efforts to ensure strict compliance with road safety rules and bring down the number of road accidents in the state.

Officials said of the total challans issued on Tuesday, 25,282 were for not wearing helmets, 4,160 for over speeding, 1,383 for triple riding and 1,216 for driving without valid insurance.

Another 703 violators were penalised for not wearing seat belts, 549 for operating vehicles without permits, 157 for driving in the wrong direction and 91 for driving under the influence of alcohol. More than 500 challans were issued for other violations of motor vehicle rules.

Among regional transport offices (RTOs), around 571 challans were issued in Jharsuguda, 516 in Cuttack, 511 in Puri, 415 in Ganjam and 1,410 in Bhubaneswar. On the opening day of the Zero Fatality Week, counselling sessions were also held for drivers at several places, including special awareness programmes organised jointly by the Transport department and drivers’ associations in Sonepur, Bhadrak, Talcher and Jajpur, said officials.