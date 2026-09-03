‘Shakti Apas’ to back safety, well-being of girl students in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will appoint distinguished female professionals as ‘Shakti Apas’ in every district across the state to promote safety, empowerment and overall well-being of girl students in higher educational institutions (HEIs).

The Shakti Apas will be appointed under the Shaktishree initiative, a safety and empowerment programme launched by the state government in June last year for female students in higher education.

Issuing a communication to the colleges concerned, Higher Education secretary Aravind Agrawal said appointment of the Shakti Apas will be done through nodal officers of 30 degree colleges identified at the district level.

“Each district will nominate five distinguished female professionals as Shakti Apa, though the number can be increased by the collector to a maximum of 10, depending on the geographical area of the district, to ensure wider coverage and effective implementation of the initiative,” he said.

As per the selection criteria, distinguished female professionals with a minimum 15 years of work experience in their respective fields will be prioritised in the nomination process. Women entrepreneurs and industry professionals with experience in leadership, skill development and women’s empowerment initiatives can also be nominated.

Eligible candidates may include women social workers working in women’s safety and child protection, and retired women government employees, preferably from the police, armed forces and legal and cyber security experts. Public health experts and psychological counsellors with expertise in women health and psychosocial counselling, as well as educational experts such as university student welfare coordinators, principals, senior academicians and reputed educationists may also be considered.