Cuttack-Palasa MEMU held in Khurda Road after OHE snag

BHUBANESWAR: A passenger train was detained near Khurda Road station on Thursday evening after it developed a technical snag in its overhead electric equipment (OHE).

As per initial probe, a roof-mounted device of the locomotive that unfolds and extends upward to touch the overhead electric wires got entangled with a broken OHE portal, leading to a spark in the train’s engine. This prevented the passenger train from moving further.

ECoR officials said Train no - 68445 (Cuttack-Palasa MEMU) was detained while entering platform no 6 at Khurda Road station at around 6 pm after it developed technical snag.

The train was shifted to the platform by 6.45pm. However, train operations remained entirely normal on the main lines.

The incident triggered panic among the passengers, who got down from the train immediately and adjusted themselves in other trains on the route, sources said. The technical teams are now on site for the OHE restoration, ECoR officials said.