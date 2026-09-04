Odisha government, IIT-BBS ink pact to set up research centre on renewable energy

BHUBANESWAR: The state government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar have inked a pact to establish a Centre for Renewable Energy Research and Studies (CRRS) on the institute’s campus.

An MoU for the purpose has been signed by Gridco and IIT Bhubaneswar. Officials said the agreement follows IIT and Gridco’s collaboration in July 2025 to promote renewable energy research and development, and facilitate the commercialisation and adoption of renewable energy technologies in the state.

Officials said the centre, to be developed under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy (OREP) 2022, will serve as a collaborative platform bringing together academia, power sector, industry and government for advanced research, technology demonstration, capacity building and policy support in renewable energy.

Gridco will serve as the implementing agency on behalf of the state Energy department, while IIT Bhubaneswar will be the host and academic partner.

IIT Bhubaneswar officials said as part of the collaboration, the institute will provide infrastructure, laboratories, academic resources and research expertise, while GRIDCO will facilitate funding, government coordination and industry linkages.

The proposed centre includes a central research laboratory, testing and certification facilities, pilot demonstration plants, a training centre and a renewable energy data centre for resource assessment and forecasting. The CRRS will undertake research across emerging and strategic areas, including solar and wind energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, smart grids, renewable energy integration, EV infrastructure, alternative energy generation, advanced materials and sustainable battery systems.