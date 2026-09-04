Speeding SUV rams two cars, bike at Palasuni; three hurt

BHUBANESWAR: At least three persons were injured after being hit by a speeding SUV in Palasuni area within Mancheswar police limits in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accused Subham Mohanty was arrested. As per police, he was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. Initial probe revealed Mohanty rammed the SUV into two parked cars and a motorcycle when their respective owners were having tea near the tea stalls in the area. The three persons standing close to the vehicles were injured and shifted to a hospital.

Police said Mohanty runs a coaching centre and had borrowed the SUV from one of his friends. A car parked on the spot was severely damaged due to the crash.

Police seized the SUV involved in the accident.”The accident took place after 4 am. A case was registered and Mohanty arrested. Further investigation is underway,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.