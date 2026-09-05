Bhubaneswar's DM School students protest shutdown and KV-merger ‘decision’ by central government

BHUBANESWAR: A group of citizens, including students of Demonstration Multipurpose (DM) School on RIE campus here and their parents, have staged protest against the alleged decision of the Centre to shut down the school and merge it with a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Holding posters and banners, students and parents on Thursday staged demonstration demanding protection of the school’s identity, heritage and dignity.

Stating that DM School is the first government English-medium school in Bhubaneswar and entirely managed by the NCERT, the agitators noted that over the years, it has produced numerous distinguished teachers, professors, scientists, administrators, government officers, musicians, sportspersons and other accomplished individuals who have earned recognition in India and abroad. They urged the government to protect the identity of school having a rich heritage and a unique identity in the state capital.

Some parents alleged that the fees of DM School students were increased in the recent years and subsequently, it was converted into PM SHRI DM School. “Now, an attempt is being made to completely destroy the school’s identity and existence,” they claimed.

The parents said the DM Schools have played an important role in teacher education and school education. “At a time when education is increasingly being commercialised, these schools continue to provide opportunities for children from lower-middle income and economically weaker sections to receive quality education,” they said.