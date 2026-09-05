Janmashtami programme held in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A colourful cultural programme was organised by the Shri Sitaram Cultural Council at the Unit-VIII Hanuman temple here on the occasion of the holy Janmashtami on Friday.

A total of 41 children took part in different categories of the programme. While 23 participated in the dance competition, six took part in the music competition and another 12 in the fancy dress competition.

All the competitions were based on the divine plays (Leela) of Lord Shri Krishna that captivated the audience. Jeslin Subhadarshini secured first position in the dance category, while Sumita Bahinipati secured the first position in music performance. Similarly, Bir Kumar Nayak and Debapriya Pattanayak jointly secured the first position in the fancy dress competition.

President of the Shri Sitaram Cultural Council, Bhakta Charan Rout and general secretary Prafulla Kumar Senapati encouraged all participants by awarding them with certificates of appreciation and trophies.

Senapati said such cultural programmes will not only preserve our culture and tradition but also awaken the hidden talents among children.