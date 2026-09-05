Mayurbhanj agriculture college to open this academic session

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is gearing up to operationalise four new colleges under the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) with the agriculture college in Mayurbhanj set to begin academic activities from the current academic session.

Deputy chief minister and Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo on Thursday reviewed the progress of the proposed institutions, which include an agriculture college in Mayurbhanj, a veterinary and animal husbandry college in Sambalpur, a fisheries college in Sonepur and another agriculture college in Balangir.

The detailed project reports (DPRs) for all four colleges have been prepared and sites have been identified for both permanent and temporary campuses. The government has also allocated `50 crore for the four institutions, Singh Deo said.

The Mayurbhanj agriculture college has already received approval for 77 posts, including 24 teaching and 53 non-teaching positions. As many as 60 students have been admitted to the college for the current academic year, and classes are expected to commence shortly, he added.

The other three colleges are scheduled to start admissions and academic activities from the 2027-28 academic session.

The four institutions are part of the state government’s efforts to expand agricultural and allied education facilities and create a stronger pool of trained manpower for the farm, fisheries and livestock sectors.