Odisha government announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for students dying in school mishaps

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has announced an ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for students who die or suffer permanent disability in accidents taking place in schools, while travelling to or from school or during school-related activities.

Issuing a notification, the School and Mass Education department said the scheme will cover students from Sishu Vatika to Class XII of government or aided schools and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs).

Official sources said accidents can result in loss of life and permanent disability which lead to huge medical expenses, disrupting a student’s education. The initiative aims to ensure timely financial support and reduce hardship for families during crises.

The ex gratia amount will be paid with priority to the mother, followed by the father if the mother is not alive, and then a guardian identified by the district collector, it said.

Under the scheme, assistance will also be provided to seriously injured students requiring advanced medical treatment outside their district. Such students will be provided assistance of up to Rs 30,000 for transfer outside the district. Besides, students undergoing treatment for more than three days at a district headquarters hospital will be eligible for up to `10,000 towards transportation expenses.

The notification said eligible students will receive free treatment at government hospitals and may also avail assistance under schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and the Red Cross, wherever applicable.

The district collector, district education officer (DEO), block education officer (BEO) and headmaster or principal of the school have been authorised to sanction the ex gratia assistance. Once approved, the amount must be transferred to the guardian’s bank account within 24 hours, the department stated.