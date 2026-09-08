Basement of building under construction collapses in Bhubaneswar, none hurt

BHUBANESWAR: The basement of an under-construction high-rise building in Delta Square within Khandagiri police limits collapsed late on Sunday night.

Sources said the approach road above as well as the basement and its structural steel columns caved in. On receiving information, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service visited the spot along with the dog squad to carry out an inspection at the site. The collapsed portion was about 10 metre to 15 metre, said a fire officer.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena informed that no one was injured in the incident. Police, however, said they have so far not received any report related to the incident.

Interestingly, the Orissa High Court had last month directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to jointly measure the height of the same high-rise building, which is located along the airport’s funnel path.

BPIA officials alleged that in 2019, the developer of the high-rise building had been granted top elevation of the building through an NOC for 87.37 metre but it was raised to 98.907 metre.

The violation was detected on July 17 following an obstacle limitation survey (OLS).