Kalinga Nagar, Rkl top chart, Bhubaneswar retains fourth place

BHUBANESWAR: Two industrial hubs of Odisha- Rourkela and Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district - have bagged top rank in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2026, results of which were announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Monday.

As per the national-level assessment, state capital Bhubaneswar continued to retain its position as the fourth best clean-air city in the country for the second consecutive year.

Other industrial towns of Angul and Talcher have also improved their ranks in the assessment carried out by the CPCB under the NCAP to assess reductions in particulate matter 10 (PM10) levels compared to the baseline year of 2017-18. Ranks of Cuttack and Balasore, however, dropped further.

The rankings were based on the participation and performance of 130 cities covered under the NCAP in three categories - Category I, comprising cities with a population of above 10 lakh; Category II comprising cities with a population between 3-10 lakh; and Category III comprising cities with a population below three lakh.

Rourkela, with a score of 198.5 out of 200, emerged as the number one city among the 42 Category II cities assessed. The report revealed that the steel city, which had plunged to rank 19 in 2025 from 12 in 2024, made a giant leap of 18 positions to grab the number one spot this year. Capital city Bhubaneswar scored 193.5.