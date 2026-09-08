Unsafe buildings to be demolished, says Minister Mahapatra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will identify and demolish structurally unsafe buildings to prevent recurrence of building collapse tragedy like Delhi.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons on Monday that the government has already initiated measures in this regard.

While the unsafe public buildings, including unsafe structures in schools and anganwadi centres will be identified and demolished by the government, private owners will be issued notices for the same, he said.

Mahapatra said steps have already been taken to identify weak school structures in the state. While the government had already identified hundreds of unsafe buildings, the minister said, identification process will continue to see if there are any other such structures, for necessary action.