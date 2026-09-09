BJD demands white paper on investment during last two years

BHUBANESWAR : As Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi began his UAE tour on Tuesday, the BJD demanded that the state government should present a white paper in the ensuing Assembly session detailing the exact status of each MoU signed since June 2024.

The party said that the paper should detail the capital invested by companies, the number of jobs created so far and the reasons for the extremely low conversion rate from announcements to actual project grounding.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that Majhi’s earlier visit to Singapore had yielded nothing for the state. Alleging a wide gap between the government’s investment announcements and the ground reality,

Mohanty said proposals worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore had been announced at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025. While hundreds of projects have been approved since June 2024, only around 148 to 152 projects, involving an investment of about Rs 3.11 lakh crore, have reached the implementation or grounding stage, he claimed.