BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria’s husband suspended from government job over alleged political activities

BHUBANESWAR: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has suspended sub-assistant registrar of cooperative societies (SARCS) Durga Prasad Chhuria with immediate effect, citing alleged political affiliation and participation that violate government service rules.

Durga Prasad is the husband of former minister and BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria, two-time MLA from the Atabira constituency. She is now the president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal.

Snehangini represented Attabira in 2014 and 2019. Between 2014 and 2019, she was in independent charge of Cooperation, Handloom and Textiles department in the Naveen Patnaik government. She lost Attabira to the BJP in 2024 and finished third as BJD candidate in last Nuapada bypoll.

The RCS order stated Durga Prasad has been allegedly involved in political activities which violate the provisions contained in Rule-5 of the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959. He was suspended under clause (a) of Sub-Rule (1) of Rule-12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.

Durga Prasad was SARCS in the district registrar of cooperative societies, Kandhamal, and attached to the RCS headquarters in Bhubaneswar.