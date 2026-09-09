Odisha forms special team to identify unsafe buildings after Delhi collapse

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the recent building collapse in Delhi that claimed seven lives, the government on Tuesday announced the formation of a special team to identify and act against unsafe and dilapidated structures across the state.
Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the inquiry and inspection team will conduct a comprehensive assessment of buildings and submit its findings within 15 days.
“The government will take necessary action based on the report. Buildings found to pose a serious threat to public safety will be demolished in accordance with applicable rules and statutory provisions,” he said.
Mahapatra said that government buildings have already been assessed and notices have been served wherever required. “Notices will also be issued for the demolition of buildings found unsafe in the fresh assessment,” he said.
The safety drive will also cover private buildings. Owners of private structures found to be dangerous or structurally vulnerable will be served notices. If an unsafe building falls under the purview of a civic authority, the latter will take action. If it belongs to another government department, the H&UD department will coordinate with the authority concerned to ensure necessary action is initiated.
H&UD department officials said the initiative is particularly significant in cities such as Cuttack and Puri, where several old and privately owned buildings require closer structural assessment. Urban local bodies (ULBs) and other authorities will inspect and identify structures that may pose risks to residents and the public.
The department said the exercise is preventive and safety-oriented, adding that buildings found to be beyond safe occupation or repair will face appropriate statutory action, including demolition wherever necessary.
Necessary coordination will be maintained with ULBs and other government departments to ensure that inspections, notices and subsequent action are carried out in a systematic and time-bound manner, the department stated.
Significantly, a similar assurance was made by the government in November last year following the collapse of an old structure in Cuttack that claimed three lives. The minister had announced that the process of identifying and demolishing hazardous buildings would begin immediately, though many had alleged that the action lacked diligence.
As per information shared by the government in the Assembly in 2024, of the 491 cases of illegal construction within the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), demolition orders had been issued in 191 cases.
Following a directive of the Orissa High Court, the additional district magistrate and the nodal officer, Cuttack, had also submitted a comprehensive report in August 2025, identifying 221 unsafe buildings in the city.