Odisha forms special team to identify unsafe buildings after Delhi collapse

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the recent building collapse in Delhi that claimed seven lives, the government on Tuesday announced the formation of a special team to identify and act against unsafe and dilapidated structures across the state.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the inquiry and inspection team will conduct a comprehensive assessment of buildings and submit its findings within 15 days.

“The government will take necessary action based on the report. Buildings found to pose a serious threat to public safety will be demolished in accordance with applicable rules and statutory provisions,” he said.

Mahapatra said that government buildings have already been assessed and notices have been served wherever required. “Notices will also be issued for the demolition of buildings found unsafe in the fresh assessment,” he said.

The safety drive will also cover private buildings. Owners of private structures found to be dangerous or structurally vulnerable will be served notices. If an unsafe building falls under the purview of a civic authority, the latter will take action. If it belongs to another government department, the H&UD department will coordinate with the authority concerned to ensure necessary action is initiated.