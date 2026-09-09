Speed up land allotment for homesteadless families: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to expedite the process of allotting homestead land under the Basundhara scheme, the state government on Tuesday directed officials to address all bottlenecks delaying the allotment of plots.

After a review meeting, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said that surveys conducted over the past two years identified 1,01,535 landless people across the state. Following verification, 44,909 people were found eligible, out of whom 34,251 have so far been allotted land. The remaining 10,658 eligible beneficiaries will be provided land in phases.

The 2024 survey had initially identified 42,915 homesteadless persons. After verification, 33,082 were found eligible and land has been allotted to 30,653 beneficiaries, he said.

Similarly, the preliminary survey in 2025 identified 58,620 persons without homestead land. After verification, it was found that 11,827 persons are eligible under the Basundhara scheme. Of them, 3,598 have already received land while the allotment process for the remaining beneficiaries is underway.

Pujari discussed measures to remove administrative and other hurdles at different levels and directed to address issues at the district level to ensure faster implementation of the scheme. He said that state government is giving priority to provide land to landless families for construction of houses which secured them a more dignified living.