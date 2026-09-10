17-year-old Plus II student found hanging in institute hostel in Cuttack, family alleges murder

CUTTACK: A Plus II science student was found hanging in a room of a private college hostel at CDA Sector-10 here on Tuesday night.

The 17-year-old student of a private higher secondary school here was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The matter came to light on Wednesday after the boy’s family alleged that he was murdered, claiming that he had earlier complained of receiving death threats from fellow students. They said they were informed at about 10.58 pm on Tuesday night that their ward’s health condition had deteriorated.

“A teacher called me and said my son’s health had deteriorated and asked me to come. I requested to speak to my son over phone but they did not connect the call. When we reached the institute, we were told that my son had been taken to a hospital,” said the deceased’s father.

He also alleged that a clash had taken place between two groups on Teachers’ Day following which some fellow students had threatened to kill him.

“I suspect foul play in my son’s death. He had earlier told me that some students in the hostel had threatened him. I had asked him to inform the teachers. I suspect that around 25 students may have attacked him. He had sustained bruises and bleeding injuries,” he alleged. The family lodged a complaint in CDA Phase-2 Model police station seeking a thorough investigation into the case. While institution authorities were not available for comment, IIC of CDA Phase-2 Model police station Anuradha Martha said police have seized the body and probe is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)