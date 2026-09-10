Five rescued primate infants under special care at Nandankanan

BHUBANESWAR: The five orangutan infants have found a new carefully guarded home at Nandankanan Zoological Park, with a dedicated team working round-the-clock to keep the vulnerable babies healthy and help them adjust to life without their mother.

Brought to the zoo on Tuesday night, the infants have been kept in quarantine at the Centre for Rearing of Animal Babies in the zoo and are receiving intensive care, with three keepers assigned exclusively to them.

The keepers are working in three shifts and have been instructed not to handle any other animals to minimise the risk of infection. Masks, gloves and strict hand-hygiene protocols are being followed before every interaction with the baby apes.

The quarantine and care areas are also being maintained under stringent sanitation and biosecurity measures. The infants are being fed milk every two hours in consultation with experts from Mysuru Zoo. A dedicated veterinary expert has been engaged to monitor their health round-the-clock, while zoo staff are keeping a close watch on their behaviour and acclimatisation.

At present, the baby orangutans are being kept in an air-conditioned enclosure. Zoo deputy director Pradeep Mirase said the authorities were hopeful that the infants would gradually adapt to the new environment.

“Orangutans have many behavioural similarities with humans and hand-rearing them will not be difficult. They are also staying together as a group, which should help them acclimatise to human care,” Mirase said.