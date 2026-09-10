Lens on Odisha’s use as trafficking route after orangutan find in jungle

BHUBANESWAR: Five baby orangutans turning up in a forest in Balasore has left wildlife experts and enforcement agencies with a question on how did an exotic species, native to the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra, make its way to coastal Odisha.

The rescue on Tuesday has brought the spotlight on the possibility of Odisha being used as a transit route for an illegal inter-state or international wildlife trafficking network, prompting experts to call for a thorough investigation to trace the chain and prevent the state from becoming a safe passage for smugglers.

Forest officials admitted that the animals are not indigenous to India and have no natural wild population in Odisha, which is why their presence in a Balasore forest has raised the possibility of an organised wildlife trafficking racket operating across state or international borders.

Former National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) member secretary Anup Nayak told TNIE that the distribution range of orangutans is very limited, with the species found only in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

“The location where the animals were found has further added to the suspicion. Since Balasore is close to West Bengal, the trade route could have been through Bangladesh,” Nayak said.

He said wildlife trafficking is rampant in Bangladesh and wild animals are frequently smuggled through the country because of poor enforcement of the law. The smugglers might have used it as one of the safer routes to move the exotic species to their intended destination. However, they appear to have failed to do so after entering Odisha, for reasons that remain unclear, he said.