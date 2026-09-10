Teacher’s organ donation gifts life at SUMUM

BHUBANESWAR: In an act of compassion, the family of a 47-year-old brain-dead patient at SUM Ultimate Medicare here donated the organs of the deceased, extending the gift of life to others.

The deceased was a teacher by profession and native of Dhansar village in Cuttack district. He suffered a brain stroke during Teachers’ Day celebrations in the school following which he was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Despite dedicated efforts of the medical and critical care teams, he was declared brain-stem-dead following completion of the prescribed medical assessment and certification process.

After detailed counselling and understanding the significance of organ donation, the patient’s family provided consent for his organ donation. The liver and corneas were successfully retrieved for transplantation, offering hope and new lease of life to recipients awaiting organs.

This marked the fifth case of multiple cadaveric organ retrieval undertaken at SUM Ultimate Medicare. Founder president of SOA Manojranjan Nayak said organ donation is one of the noblest acts of humanity.

“At a time when a family is facing an unimaginable loss, choosing to donate organs is an extraordinary act of compassion that can transform the lives of several other families. We deeply appreciate the courage and generosity shown by the donor family and hope their decision will result in greater awareness and acceptance of deceased organ donation in society.”

Hospital CEO Dr Swetapadma Dash said, “This being our fifth multiple cadaveric organ retrieval is a significant milestone in this journey.”