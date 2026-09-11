BDA resolves settlement record issues in Ghatikia

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has initiated coordinated measures to resolve long-standing discrepancies in areas in the settlement records relating to the K-7, Kalinganagar plotted scheme of Ghatikia mouza, providing major relief to genuine allotment holders who had been facing difficulties in availing post-allotment services since long.

Officials said residential plots in the Ghatikia mouza were allotted under Kalinganagar plotted development scheme in 1991. However, during the processing of various applications submitted by allotment holders, discrepancies in areas in the settlement records had come to the notice of the BDA.

Although the allotted plots were correctly positioned and identifiable on the ground, inconsistencies in the revenue records created difficulties in extending post allotment services to the allottees. Similar problems were encountered by beneficiaries while applying for lease deed-related services and conversion of leasehold properties into freehold, they added.

On receiving information about the issue, the government directed the authorities to facilitate a time-bound resolution in a proactive manner through the appropriate revenue proceedings.

Subsequently, BDA appointed lawyers to safeguard the legal interests of the genuine allotment holders and ensure that their cases were effectively represented.

To expedite the resolution process, the member, Board of Revenue conducted weekly hearings of these cases. In an interim order, the Board directed the BDA, General Administration and Public Grievance, Revenue and Disaster Management departments and other authorities concerned to jointly conduct a field inspection and submit a factual report.