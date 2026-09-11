Music therapy to calm rescued orangutans at Nandankanan zoo

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park has introduced music therapy to soothe the five rescued orangutan infants and help them adjust to their new surroundings.

The zoo has started playing Indian classical music, hoping that the soothing melodies will help calm the little apes and make their transition to the new environment easier.

Zoo deputy director Pradeep Mirase said after the orangutans were brought to the facility, they started taking all necessary measures to help them acclimatise better to their new surroundings. “The step was taken after going through research studies which highlighted the potential calming effects of music therapy on animals,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, zoo officials played music on a mobile phone without disturbing the animals’ regular activities. Mirase said they hope the therapy will help the baby orangutans remain relaxed and feel more comfortable in their new home.