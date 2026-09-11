Sahitya Akademi fellowship conferred on Pratibha Ray

BHUBANESWAR: Celebrated Odia writer and scholar Pratibha Ray was presented the prestigious Sahitya Akademi fellowship at a function held here on Thursday.

Welcoming Ray, eminent writers and literary critics described her as a living embodiment of Indian literature whose writings have brought Odia literature global recognition. “Though women have long been described as weak and helpless in society, Ray’s novels establish how crucial women’s role is in strengthening and organising society,” they said.

Presiding over the function, Odia Advisory Board convener of the Akademi, Gourahari Das, said, “Crores of girls find their courage, dreams and self-confidence reflected in Pratibha Ray’s literature, and honouring her with the fellowship is a matter of pride for the state.”

Akademi president Madhav Kaushik described her as a moving embodiment of Indian literature and said her works have been translated not only across India but worldwide. Secretary Varun Gulati hailed Ray as one of the most talented literary figures in the country. He also read the citation of the fellowship.

Writer Debaprasad Dash said Ray’s literature represents the entire globe and her artistic expression, consciousness and human values touch readers’ hearts at every moment. Academician Sanghamitra Mishra and writer Prafulla Kumar Mohanty spoke on Ray’s life and literary contributions.

Ray thanked the Sahitya Akademi authorities for travelling from New Delhi to confer the fellowship on her in the presence of her cherished readers.

Sahitya Akademi had announced Ray’s selection for the fellowship on April 1 following a meeting of its general council. She joins the illustrious list, including Jayanta Mahapatra (2019), Sitakant Mahapatra (2013), Ramakanta Rath (2009), Manoj Das (2006), Sachi Rautray (1996), Kanhu Charan Mohanty (1994), and Kalindi Charan Panigrahi (1971) from Odisha to have been honoured with the Sahitya Akademi fellowship.