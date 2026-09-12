Series of accident stalls traffic in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A series accident near Palasuni along NH-16 brought traffic to a standstill in the capital on Friday, leaving commuters frustrated.

Police said a speeding truck rammed into two cars, triggering a massive traffic jam on the Cuttack-bound portion of the highway.

The traffic snarl subsequently spilled over into neighbouring areas, including Hanspal and Rasulgarh. As traffic movement came to a halt near the busy Rasulgarh square, vehicular movement was severely affected on all connecting roads.

Commuters travelling between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, as well as those heading from Kalpana Square to Rasulgarh and Jaydev Vihar to Rasulgarh, were severely affected. Those travelling on the Puri bypass road also had a harrowing experience while trying to enter the capital.

The bumper-to-bumper traffic continued for over an hour, leaving long queues of vehicles at the city’s entry points and adjoining areas. The long holiday weekend further worsened the gridlock, with hundreds of vehicles crowding the city’s exit point near Palasuni.

Mancheswar police said no one was injured in the accident. A case has been registered and a probe launched into the incident, police said.