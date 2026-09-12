Tehsildar narrowly escapes sand mafia attack in Baranga

CUTTACK: Baranga tehsildar Tushar Jyotiranjan narrowly escaped an alleged attack by a sand mafia member on Thursday night after a Hyva truck attempted to run him over while he was conducting a raid against illegal sand transportation at Belagachhia.

Acting on information about illegal sand transportation, Tushar went to the spot along with his driver and intercepted a sand-laden Hyva truck. Meanwhile, the owner of the truck reached the spot and reportedly abused the tehsildar. The truck owner then reportedly unloaded the sand from the vehicle and attempted to flee the spot.

When the tehsildar and his driver tried to stop the vehicle, the Hyva truck was allegedly driven towards them. The two quickly moved away and narrowly escaped being hit by the vehicle.

The tehsildar subsequently lodged a complaint at the Baranga police station in connection with the incident. Baranga IIC Bikash Kumar Palai said, that a case has been registered against the owner of the Hyva truck, Dipak Pani of Belagachhia. “A manhunt is on to nab Pani, who is absconding,” he added.