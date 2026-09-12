Three assault ASO, journalist over honking dispute in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A dispute over honking turned violent in Bhubaneswar as three persons, including a woman allegedly assaulted an assistant section officer (ASO) and a journalist late on Friday night within Kharavela Nagar police limits.

The incident took place near Rabindra Mandap when the ASO, Tapas Nayak, reportedly honked and asked the woman, her husband and their associate to make way as their car was parked on the road.

The three reportedly got into a heated exchange with Nayak before assaulting him. A journalist with a regional daily, Smruti Ranjan Biswal, who was passing by, stopped and rushed to Nayak’s rescue. The three, who were apparently intoxicated, reportedly assaulted Biswal as well.

On receiving information, Kharavela Nagar police reached the spot. The woman, however, accused Nayak of physically assaulting her.

“Two cases have been registered against the woman, her husband and their associate based on complaints filed by Nayak and Biswal. The three were let off after being served notices,” police said, adding that further investigation is on.