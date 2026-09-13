Chhattisgarh to adopt Odisha's contractual pay model

BHUBANESWAR: Chhattisgarh government has sought details of contractual remuneration being paid to employees in Odisha as it considers revising the lump-sum contractual pay for its own contractual workforce.

The Finance department of the neighbouring state has written to the Odisha government seeking details of the prevailing contractual pay structure for different categories of contractual employees.

The department said revision of the lump-sum contractual pay applicable to contractual employees working under the Chhattisgarh government was under consideration. It has sought information on the remuneration currently being paid to various categories of contractual employees in Odisha to facilitate the exercise.

Besides the current pay structure, Chhattisgarh has asked the state government to provide copies of updated rules and instructions governing contractual remuneration, as well as government orders issued from time to time for enhancement of contractual pay.