Odisha government draws roadmap to unlock small hydropower, clean energy potential

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has begun work on an investment-friendly roadmap to unlock its small hydropower potential and expand clean energy infrastructure.

The Energy department and GRIDCO, in collaboration with the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST), held a high-level stakeholder dialogue here on Friday to identify policy, regulatory and financial measures needed to accelerate small hydropower projects.

The deliberations brought together policymakers, project developers, financial institutions and sector experts in the backdrop of the Centre’s small hydro power development scheme for 2026-27 to 2030-31. India has an estimated small hydropower potential of 21,133 MW, of which only about 5,171 MW has been developed.

The new central scheme, with an outlay of Rs 2,584.60 crore, targets development of 1,500 MW through around 200 projects. It also provides Rs 30 crore in central assistance for preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs).

Odisha, which accounts for nearly 11 per cent of India’s surface water resources, plans to leverage the scheme to diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on thermal power.

Inaugurating the dialogue, deputy chief minister and minister for Energy Kanak Vardhan Sigh Deo said small hydropower projects could offer significant environmental and developmental benefits by utilising existing irrigation canals and water flows without extensive land acquisition.

Additional chief secretary, Energy, Vishal Dev said the government is strengthening regulatory, financial and administrative mechanisms to convert the state’s water resources into viable projects.

An action roadmap will focus on prioritising project locations, streamlining approvals and ensuring participation of local communities. A renewable energy banking agreement was also signed during the event.