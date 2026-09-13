Odisha: Rain activity to subside from today, but more wet spells still on the cards

BHUBANESWAR: Rainfall intensity over Odisha is expected to ease from Sunday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that fresh weather systems may trigger another spell of heavy rain next week.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Sunday onwards. A cyclonic circulation may form next week and trigger heavy rainfall in parts of the state.”

The regional met office has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur at many places of the state during the period.

Before the monsoon season concludes by the end of the month, a low pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal and enhance rainfall activity over Odisha. There is likelihood of development/emergence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand around September 20, said the IMD.

It is likely to move northwestwards as a cyclonic circulation or low pressure area, reaching near south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast around September 22, it added.

Odisha has already recorded surplus monsoon rainfall this season, with successive low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal contributing to widespread wet spells. Only Gajapati district has received scanty rains and recorded 20 per cent deficit between June 1 and September 12.

Experts said the formation of anticipated weather systems in the coming days can once again bring intense showers over the state.