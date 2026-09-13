OSEPA, OUAT ink pact to give schoolkids vocational education in agriculture

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) have signed an MoU to provide practical, field-oriented vocational education in agriculture and allied sectors to school students.

The initiative, formally launched on Saturday at OUAT here, will initially introduce the dual mode vocational education programme in 26 PM SHRI government high schools across 20 districts of Odisha.

The MoU was signed in presence of OSEPA state project director Sangeeta Behera and OUAT dean of extension education Prof Sushant Kumar Swain.

Behera said there is a need to strengthen vocational education in Odisha and provide students with meaningful learning opportunities beyond conventional classroom education. The partnership between OSEPA and OUAT will create new opportunities for practical learning, skill development and career building in agriculture and allied sectors, she said.

Prof Swain welcomed the initiative and assured full cooperation from OUAT and its network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras for the effective implementation of the programme.

OSEPA officials said under the MoU, the 26 government high schools have been formally linked with OUAT, Bhubaneswar and designated Krishi Vigyan Kendras to facilitate dual-mode vocational education.

They said under the programme, students of Class IX and X will receive structured practical training and opportunities for field visits related to agriculture and allied vocational activities.