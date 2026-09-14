Creative pandals and huge idols to welcome revellers in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital is set to witness Ganesh Puja on a gigantic scale from Monday, with towering idols and elaborate pandals ready to steal the spotlight across the city.

At Nayapalli Nuasahi, a magnificent 80-feet tall Lord Ganesh idol dressed as a Maharaja, will be the major attraction for revellers. This is not all. An India Gate-style entrance to the mandap has been designed to convey the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood, and the pandal will also have a massive 30 kg laddoo for the devotees.

In Baramunda, a 71-feet tall Ganesh idol is set to steal the show. Organised by the Smart Youth Force Organisation, the puja pandal will also feature a 25-feet tall Mushak (mouse), the vehicle of Lord Ganesh. “We will also organise free Anna Seva for 5,000 devotees for two days,” said club member Tarini Prasad Singhdeo.

Badagada, meanwhile, will unveil a huge 65-feet tall idol of Bappa, inspired by the famous Lalbaug style of Maharashtra. The grand idol will be accompanied by a 65 kg laddoo, a diamond-studded crown, silver footwear and a silver mouse vehicle. Organisers said they have focused on using environment-friendly materials in the making of the idols.