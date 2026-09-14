Creative pandals and huge idols to welcome revellers in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital is set to witness Ganesh Puja on a gigantic scale from Monday, with towering idols and elaborate pandals ready to steal the spotlight across the city.
At Nayapalli Nuasahi, a magnificent 80-feet tall Lord Ganesh idol dressed as a Maharaja, will be the major attraction for revellers. This is not all. An India Gate-style entrance to the mandap has been designed to convey the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood, and the pandal will also have a massive 30 kg laddoo for the devotees.
In Baramunda, a 71-feet tall Ganesh idol is set to steal the show. Organised by the Smart Youth Force Organisation, the puja pandal will also feature a 25-feet tall Mushak (mouse), the vehicle of Lord Ganesh. “We will also organise free Anna Seva for 5,000 devotees for two days,” said club member Tarini Prasad Singhdeo.
Badagada, meanwhile, will unveil a huge 65-feet tall idol of Bappa, inspired by the famous Lalbaug style of Maharashtra. The grand idol will be accompanied by a 65 kg laddoo, a diamond-studded crown, silver footwear and a silver mouse vehicle. Organisers said they have focused on using environment-friendly materials in the making of the idols.
Several puja committees have also created elaborate entrance arches. The Sahid Club in Saheed Nagar has designed a Kantara-themed entrance gate inspired by the art and culture of Karnataka. The gate will be 65-feet high and 85-feet wide, and showcase traditional art and cultural elements associated with the region. Along with the elaborate entrance, a 14-feet tall Lord Ganesha idol will be adorned with silver ornaments, club members said. The puja pandals will also host 10 days of activities, including a Meena Bazaar and various cultural programmes to engage visitors.
Bhubaneswar police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in more than 400 places across the city for smooth and peaceful celebration of the puja. City DCP Jagmohan Meena said the celebrations are expected to attract large gatherings, particularly during the evening hours from 4 pm to 11 pm. Adequate police deployment, mobile patrolling, crowd control and traffic regulation arrangements have been put in place.
Police personnel will be deployed at important puja mandaps and vulnerable locations to regulate crowds, prevent crime and maintain public order. Mobile patrolling will also be intensified from 5 pm to midnight. Special traffic arrangements have been made around major puja mandaps and along immersion routes.