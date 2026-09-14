Rescued orangutans used to humans, likely raised in captivity, suggest experts

BHUBANESWAR: The orangutan infants, who were rescued from Bichitrapur forest in Balasore district and now under care in Nandankanan zoo, are showing signs of familiarity with humans, indicative of being raised in a captive environment for quite some time, said experts on Sunday.

Head of the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at OUAT Aditya Acharya told this paper that the infants’ ease in interacting with the caretakers is an indication that they had been in contact with humans and received care previously.

“Had these orangutan babies not been in captivity, they would have shown some kind of fear when approached by humans. However, they have shown no such signs since the very first day of their rescue and shifting to a new environment. This shows that they have been raised in captivity for quite some time prior to their shifting (smuggling) to Odisha,” Acharya said.