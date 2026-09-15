Odisha: Apes under observation for 10 days after one develops fever

BHUBANESWAR: The five rescued orangutan infants housed at the Nandankanan Zoological Park have been placed under a 10-day observation period after one of them developed a recurring fever, forest officials said on Monday.

Nandankanan deputy director Pradeep Mirase said one of the infants had developed fever when the animals were rescued, which subsided after medication. However, the fever has been returning intermittently and subsequently subsiding, Mirase said.

“Keeping in view the health condition of the young apes, medication and necessary care are being provided as advised by wildlife and veterinary experts. All the five orangutans are currently stable,” he said.

The animals were placed under observation from Sunday as a precautionary measure. Their health parameters are being monitored regularly, and any changes in their condition are being addressed in consultation with experts, Mirase added.

The zoo has also revised the dietary schedule of the infants. They are now being fed once every three hours, instead of two hours as was being done earlier.

At the end of the 10-day observation period, the zoo authorities will consult the Centre for Wildlife Health and the technical team of experts before deciding on the next course of action, including the collection of blood samples for DNA profiling. “The decision will be based on the health assessment of the animals and expert recommendations,” Mirase said.

The five orangutans were rescued from the Bichitrapur forest in Balasore district on September 8 in a suspected case of international wildlife trafficking. They were subsequently brought to Nandankanan Zoo for medical care and observation.