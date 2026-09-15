Odisha six districts buck trend, see rise in overweight kids

BHUBANESWAR: Six districts in Odisha have recorded a rise in overweight children despite an overall decline statewide, the National Family Health Survey (2023-24) report has suggested.

As per the report, the prevalence of overweight among children below five years in Odisha has declined significantly, from 3.5 pc in NFHS-5 (2019-21) to 2.1 pc in NFHS-6 (2023-24).

However, the latest survey data shows that at least six districts of Khurda, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh have recorded an increase in the proportion of overweight children, pointing to emerging pockets of childhood obesity in the state.

Among these districts, Khurda has recorded the highest prevalence at 5.2 pc, up from 3.3 pc, followed by Puri at 4.8 pc, up from 3.8 pc; and Nayagarh at 3.3 pc against 2.9 pc earlier. Sundargarh registered 2.9 pc compared to 1.2 pc in NFHS-5, while Rayagada rose to 1.2 pc from 0.6 pc. Kalahandi, once in news for starvation and widespread malnutrition, also witnessed an increase, from 2.1 pc to 2.5 pc.

Overall, 24 districts recorded a decline in the proportion of children under five who are overweight. Dhenkanal recorded the steepest fall, dropping by 4.2 percentage points, from 6.8 pc to 2.6 pc, followed by Gajapati, which declined by 5.5 percentage points, from 6.1 pc to 0.6 pc, and Nabarangapur, where the percentage fell by 4.7 points, from 5 pc to 0.3 pc.