Silver shine off! Ganesh puja pandals turn to brass backdrops in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: As soaring silver prices have pushed the traditional Chandi medhas out of reach, puja committees in Cuttack have turned to brass medhas as an affordable alternative for their Ganesh pandals.

The shift is visible in at least two more puja pandals this year at Kathagada Sahi and Shanti Nagar in Ranihat Mali Sahi. The first brass medha for Lord Ganesh in the city was made at Rausapatna four years ago.

The Junior and Senior Club of Kathagada Sahi, which has been organising Ganesh Puja for over three decades, has introduced a brass backdrop this year. “It has been made using 1.2 quintals of brass at a cost of `4.2 lakh to give a golden look to our puja pandal,” said club president Syam Sundar Sahu.

At Shanti Nagar in Ranihat Mali Sahi, the Seven Star Club has also opted for a brass backdrop. According to club adviser Rajkishore Behera, the structure has been made using two quintals of brass at a cost of `9 lakh.

“It took around six months to make the backdrop. Around 12 artisans, led by Sagar Prusty, proprietor of Durga Brass Metals at Bhatimunda in Tangi, worked on its construction,” Behera said.

Puja organisers said the sharp rise in silver prices was one of the main reasons for opting for brass, which provides a similar golden appearance while significantly reducing the costs.

The silver backdrop also requires extensive maintenance, including careful storage and cleaning, every year. The brass backdrop, on the other hand, does not need expensive cleaning by engaging skilled artisans or maintenance issues, they said.