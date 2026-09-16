Chicken centre worker attacks youth with cleaver after quarrel in Odisha, arrested

CUTTACK: Police on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old chicken centre worker for allegedly attacking a youth with a cleaver following a quarrel over a petty issue, near Mani Mandir in Khannagar locality under Madhupatna police limits late on Monday night.

The accused Pratap Kumar Bhoi of Baral village in Baiyalish Mouza locality, worked at a chicken centre near Mani Mandir. The injured, 27-year-old Akash Kumar Badhei sustained critical injuries in the attack and is currently under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Police said Akash belongs to Atharanala locality in Puri. He had come to his friend Jitest Barik’s house at Balisahi in Nuapada locality on Sunday to celebrate Ganesh Puja with him.

On Monday evening, the two friends set out on a bike for pandal hopping. However, as Jitesh’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, he left Akash at his house to attend to his ailing mother, police said.

Soon after Jitesh left, Akash took the bike and again went to see different Ganesh Puja pandals across the city. While returning home at around 2 am, he reportedly dropped his mobile phone by mistake, on the road near Mani Mandir.

When he realised about it, he stopped there and started looking for the phone.