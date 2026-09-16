Ganesh Puja idol immersion to be held at seven places in Bhubaneswar from today

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has informed that idol immersion for Ganesh Puja will be held at seven temporary points on three designated dates, beginning Wednesday.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said immersion of the idols of all major pandals will take place on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. A total of seven designated points and temporary ponds have been identified for the purpose across the city and its outskirts.

The idol immersion will take place at designated points in Lingipur located along Daya river, Palasuni, Hanspal and Basuaghai along Kuakhai river, besides temporary immersion points at Chandaka, Balianta and Balipatna.

Meena said guidelines have been issued to ensure smooth and orderly conduct of the immersion ceremony. As per the guidelines, processions will be avoided between 9 am and 11 am and 5.30 pm and 8 pm, while all processions completed by 10 pm.

Immersion processions will not be permitted on main roads or national highways. The use of DJ and vibrators during processions will also remain prohibited. Besides, fireworks will not be allowed during immersion processions, the DCP noted.

He informed that police personnel will be deployed at the immersion points, with dedicated control rooms, logistics and communication facilities. Fire, rescue and medical teams will also be stationed at the temporary immersion ponds on the scheduled immersion days.