Appeal challenging EC to stone quarry admitted by NGT

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s East Zone bench has admitted an appeal challenging the environmental clearance (EC) granted to a private lessee for operation of the Aruha Black Stone Quarry in Jajpur’s Dharmasala tehsil, observing that there is prima facie no ground to dismiss the appeal at this stage.

The bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh admitted the appeal filed by Dusmant Kumar Bal, a resident of Aruha village.

The appellant has sought quashing of the EC granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha, on August 17, 2026, for the 7.64-hectare quarry (Cluster Serial No. 2/3).

Bal has alleged that the quarry falls under the B-1 category as its area exceeds five hectare and therefore required a public hearing before grant of EC. However, he claimed that no such hearing was conducted. Bal was represented by advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy.

The tribunal said, “Prima facie, there being no ground at this stage to dismiss the appeal, the appeal is admitted for hearing on all questions including limitation and maintainability.”

The bench directed notices to the member secretaries of SEIAA and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), Jajpur collector, deputy director of Mines, Jajpur, and the private lessee. The respondents have been given two weeks to file their responses after service of notice. The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 30.