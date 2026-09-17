Cop attacked during idol immersion in Cuttack, six held in Cuttack

CUTTACK: An on-duty home guard sustained injuries after a group of youths allegedly assaulted him for opposing to them playing loud DJ music during immersion procession of Lord Ganesh idol on Tuesday night. Six persons were arrested in this connection on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Gundara village within Niali police limits. The home guard Biswajit Bagh, who sustained injuries on his head and thighs, has been admitted to Niali community health centre (CHC).

Sources said the group was taking a Lord Ganesh idol for immersion. However, the organisers reportedly played loud DJ music despite a ban on it, causing disturbance to the people nearby.

Bagh, who was on duty in the area, asked them not to do so which led to a violent confrontation. The matter soon escalated when the group allegedly started abusing the cop and assaulting him. Some of them even beat him up with sticks, as a result of which he sustained injuries on his head and thighs.

On being informed, a team of Niali police rushed to the spot and took Bagh to the hospital. Niali IIC Rajendra Mohapatra said the vehicle-mounted DJ sound system was seized and six persons have been arrested so far. “A case has been registered against the organisers, involving 80 people. Efforts are on to nab the others involved after which the number of arrests is expected to increase,” he added.