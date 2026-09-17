Odisha improves its EV score, but slips to eighth in mobility index

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has slipped one place to eighth among 36 states and Union Territories in the second edition of the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2025 released by NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Wednesday, even as its overall score improved significantly from the previous year.

The state scored 55 out of 100 in 2025, up from 49 in 2024, but fell behind states that recorded stronger gains. Delhi topped the index with 84, followed by Maharashtra at 78, Karnataka at 73 and Chandigarh at 71. Goa, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh also figured among the higher-scoring states with 65, 61 and 59, respectively.

Among large states, Odisha ranked fifth. Despite improving its score, its relative position weakened as several states registered sharper gains. Madhya Pradesh, for instance, jumped from 23rd in 2024 to seventh in 2025, pushing Odisha down to eighth. Goa also climbed from 15th to fifth.

The IEMI assesses states and Union Territories across three broad themes - transport electrification, charging infrastructure readiness, and EV research and innovation. Odisha scored 58 in transport electrification, 57 in charging infrastructure and 45 in EV research and innovation.

Its strongest areas included private EV registrations and government initiatives, where it scored 100 each, while its fuel-price parity score stood at 90.

However, the state continued to lag in some key areas. It scored only 18 on commercial EV registrations and two on purchase incentives, while transition initiatives and operational support initiatives received scores of 50 each.